ROSEMONT, ILL. — Food and ingredients distributor Batory Foods has acquired Mason, Ohio-based Tri-State Companies, a food ingredients broker, distributor and logistics provider. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Batory Foods said the acquisition of Tri-State’s 100,000-square-foot multi-temperature zone distribution center will transform its service offerings in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast. The facility offers “cutting-edge cold storage solutions utilizing advanced odor control technologies,” Batory said. In addition, it will allow for streamlined deliveries and reduced shipping times to Batory’s customers.

“We are thrilled to complete this strategic acquisition — one that will significantly enhance our logistical efficiencies in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast and give us greater capacity to provide consistent and reliable customer service and optimized distribution to our valued customers,” said Vince Pinneri, president of Batory Foods. “We look forward to joining forces with Tri-State Companies and moving forward with further confidence and capabilities as a top-tier, nationwide distributor of food and beverage ingredients.”

Lloyd Makstell, owner of Tri-State Companies, added that the transaction will form a stronger business, drive further growth and innovation and create more value for its employees and customers.

Tri-State Companies was founded in 1961, specializing in selling food ingredients and offering technical formulation assistance in the Cincinnati area. The business expanded into sweeteners in 1973, and by 1994 it began offering food ingredient inventory consolidation services to national food companies. Today, the company is a full-service ingredients provider.