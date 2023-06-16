St. Johns Packaging has developed bread bags containing up to 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, with the same performance as traditional bags but with a lower carbon footprint, thereby reducing the environmental impact of the packaging, according to the company.

“With so many companies making sustainability commitments for 2025, our bags with PCR content can help companies achieve their goals,” said Veronica Ataya, director of marketing and innovation, St. Johns Packaging.

The company also recognizes the importance of maintaining the recyclability of polyethylene bags. Even with the incorporation of PCR content, the bags continue to be recyclable at collection bins outside major retailers. St. Johns Packaging believes in developing solutions with the circular economy in mind. The company reported the use of PCR content contributes to the circularity of plastics, giving value to the recycled material and promoting its use in other packaging products, thus closing the loop on plastics.

