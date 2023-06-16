PARK CITY, UTAH — Breakfast and baked foods brand Kodiak Cakes, a subsidiary of investment firm L Catterton, is expanding its portfolio with a number of new products introduced in April and May.

In April, Kodiak launched Kodiak Cubs Adventure Flapjacks and Kodiak Flapjack Puffs. The Adventure Flapjacks are frozen, mini flapjacks developed specifically for children. Meanwhile, Flapjack Puffs are buttermilk-flavored bite-size puffs designed for “dipping, dunking or on the go,” according to Kodiak.

In May, Kodiak began offering soft-baked sandwich breakfast bars, new oatmeal and a bottled quick mix.

Kodiak Soft-Baked Sandwich Breakfast Bars feature 100% whole grains and 10 grams of protein per bar. The bars are available in three varieties: peanut butter oat and strawberry, blueberry oat, and cinnamon oat and apple. The bars have a suggested retail price of $5.48 for a 4-count box.

Kodiak also has formulated an oatmeal specifically to fuel performance. Kodiak Peak Oatmeal packs “more protein and fiber with less sugar compared to other Kodiak oatmeal,” the company said. Kodiak said Peak Oatmeal was developed with input from professional athletes across multiple sports and comes in larger packets to provide longer, more sustaining nourishment. Peak Oatmeal is available in three flavors: banana nut, berries and cream, and maple and brown sugar. The oatmeal has a suggested retail price of $7.49 for a 5-package box.

Another oatmeal product that launched in May is an apple cinnamon variety of the company’s Protein-Packed line. The apple cinnamon variety features 100% whole grains and is available in a 6-count box at a suggested retail price of $5.76.

Kodiak is giving consumers a different way to make flapjacks and waffles with the debut of Kodiak Power Cakes bottled quick mix. Available at a suggested retail price of $6.09 in a squeeze and shape bottle, the quick mix allows consumers to just add water and squeeze onto the griddle. The Power Cakes quick mix is made with 100% whole grains, 15 grams of protein and is kosher. Each bottle makes between 8 and 10 pancakes, according to Kodiak.