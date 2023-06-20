CAMDEN, NJ. — Campbell Soup Co. has partnered with Major League Soccer (MLS) to make Campbell Snacks the official snack sponsor of the MLS through the 2026 season.

As part of the partnership, Campbell Snacks’ brands including Goldfish crackers, Pepperidge Farm cookies, Lance sandwich crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Late July chips, Kettle Brand potato chips, Cape Cod potato chips and Snack Factory pretzel crisps will be featured in engaging advertisements in stadiums league-wide, retail displays and community impact programs across select markets, the company said.

“Campbell Snacks is home to the favorite brands of MLS fans and soccer households across America, and we look forward to collaborating with their passionate team to strengthen the relationship between their storied brands and this country’s burgeoning soccer community,” said Carter Ladd, executive vice president of brand alliances and consumer products for the MLS.

“We are proud to be named official snack sponsors for Major League Soccer, the fastest growing professional soccer league in the US,” said Mike Pierson, chief customer officer, Campbell Snacks. “We’re thrilled to play a role in elevating the snacking experience for this loyal fan base with our diverse portfolio of brands.”