MCLEAN, VA. — Pet food and food product manufacturer Mars, Inc. has acquired Kevin’s Natural Foods. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Kevin’s Natural Foods will join the Mars Food & Nutrition segment and will operate as a standalone business.

Kevin’s, which was founded in 2019, is a nutritious, convenient meal company that formulates sous-vide meals, sides and sauces.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin’s Natural Foods to the Mars Food & Nutrition family of businesses,” said Shaid Shah, global president, Mars Food & Nutrition. “We have been hugely inspired by Kevin’s, a business whose mission fits squarely with our purpose: Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. Kevin’s products are of a very high quality, nutritious, and convenient, without compromising on flavor, and are enjoyed by an engaged and loyal customer base across North America.”

Mars is a manufacturer of confectionery, pet food and other food products and is also a provider of animal care services.

“Mars Food & Nutrition shares our vision and passion for the role food plays in people’s lives,” said Kevin McCray, president and co-founder of Kevin’s Natural Foods. “We founded Kevin’s with the mission to empower even the busiest people to eat nutritious, great tasting meals in minutes. Joining the Mars Food & Nutrition portfolio of brands will allow us to accelerate the development of more product innovations and support our mission of bringing Kevin’s to more consumers across markets.”