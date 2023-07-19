MODESTO, CALIF. — The board of directors of the Almond Board of California (ABC) has selected Clarice Turner as its next president and chief executive officer. She will succeed Richard Waycott, who plans to step away from the ABC at the end of 2023 to pursue other interests.

Ms. Turner is currently a board member at Delicato Family Wines and Blaze Pizza, LLC. She most recently was president of Joseph Phelps Vineyards from April 2018 to December 2021. Earlier, she was CEO of Boudin Bakery for two years. Ms. Turner spent more than seven years at Starbucks in a variety of senior vice president positions and also was president and chief operating officer at Papa Murphy’s International. Prior to Papa Murphy’s she was with Yum! Brands, first as director of business development -Western region director and later as national director of operations. She began her career as a market manager at PepsiCo.

“The ABC board is excited to welcome Clarice to the California almond industry,” said Alexi Rodriguez, board chair. “A tremendous amount of thought and effort went into the search process, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the result. Clarice brings extensive knowledge and experience that we believe will be a great benefit to the organization and the industry.”

Ms. Rodriguez said Ms. Turner will begin working with the board, Mr. Waycott and the ABC executive team in September to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.