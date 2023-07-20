INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — Randy’s Donuts, a retail donut company known for the 35-foot-wide donut on top of its original location in Los Angeles, is implementing an international development strategy. Plans include expansion over the next two years in Hungary, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Spain and the United Kingdom, the company said.

Founded in 1952, Randy’s Donuts for many years operated only a single location before opening up franchising opportunities in 2019. Today, the company operates 12 stores in California and 3 in Las Vegas as well as various locations in the Philippines, Saudia Arabia and South Korea.

The donut shop has been featured in many movies, television shows and music videos such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Iron Man 2,” “Futurama,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and the MTV Movie Awards.

Randy’s has enlisted Edwards Global Services, Inc. to represent its global expansion initiative.

“We are thrilled to work with EGS to guide us through the international waters in order to bring Randy’s hand-made donuts to the world,” added Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts.

Randy’s Donuts offers a wide variety of donuts, from classic glazed raised to twists, long johns and jelly filled donuts. The company also offers premium selections featuring Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, Oreos and Nutella.