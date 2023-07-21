PICKERING, ONT. — Baking manufacturer FGF Brands, which earlier this year purchased 151 acres of land in Pickering, Ont., to build a high-tech food manufacturing campus called Wonderbrands Innovation Business Park, celebrated a groundbreaking on the site July 17.

According to the city of Pickering, the first phase of development will include the construction of three manufacturing plants and a distribution center, covering a total of one million square feet.

FGF Brands will be the largest baking manufacturer in the greater Toronto area following the construction of its Business Park. The first phase of development is expected to create 1,000 job openings, and the eventual second phase is expected to create 2,000 more. Some of the brands FGF represents include Wonder Bread, D’italiano, Country Harvest, Stonefire, ACE and Casa Mendosa. The company manufactures fresh bread, rolls, croissants, fully baked muffins and sweet goods.