ADDISON, TEXAS — Dolf Berle has been named chief executive officer of Nothing Bundt Cakes, the largest specialty cake bakery in the United States. He also has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

Mr. Berle most recently was CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, a global adventure travel operator. Earlier, he was CEO of Topgolf and president and chief operating officer at Dave & Buster’s.

“During his time at both Topgolf and Dave & Buster’s, Dolf led efforts that nearly doubled unit count and increased average unit volume by double digits, and that growth mindset is key to what we want to achieve at Nothing Bundt Cakes,” said Sarah Spiegel, managing director of Roark Capital, which acquired Nothing Bundt Cakes in 2021. Ms. Spiegel served as interim CEO during the selection process. “We are confident that Dolf’s leadership experience will help Nothing Bundt Cakes accelerate the brand’s fantastic growth trajectory and continue to drive the brand’s outstanding bakery profitability.”

Founded in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes has more than 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada. The company’s products are baked on-site with ingredients and proprietary formulations distributed by its in-house distribution operation.