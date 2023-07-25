AUSTIN, TEXAS — FitJoy, LLC, a maker of allergen-friendly and gluten-free snacks, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of grain-free crackers. The crackers are allergen-friendly, gluten-free, Non-GMO certified, dairy-free and nut-free and will be available in three flavors: classic, white cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

“We’re on a mission to bring excitement back to your pantry with nostalgic, flavorful snacks made better,” said Norman Taliaferro, founding partner and president.

The crackers will be available nationwide beginning Aug. 1 for $5.99 to $6.49 per 8-oz box.

FitJoy

. The company’s products are currently found at more than 3,200 retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, Sprouts, Wegmans, H-E-B and more.