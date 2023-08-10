ST. PAUL, MINN. — Dale Anderson, president and chief executive officer of robotic packaging machinery manufacturer Delkor Systems, Inc., showcased the company’s automation on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”

During an Aug. 4 segment on employment numbers in the United States and companies struggling to find skilled workers, Mr. Andersen shared that the Minnesota-based company has doubled its business in the past three years.

“We see an economy that’s still strong,” Mr. Andersen told NBC News correspondent Tom Costello.

Delkor showcased how it builds machines that can package 600 food products per minute. With the company’s success, Mr. Andersen said he wants to hire 40 to 50 more employees by the end of 2023.

Workers entering the robotics field, the CEO noted, “should be making close to, if not more than, $100,000 a year” within three to four years.

The robotic packaging machinery supplier for the food and beverage industry has approximately 350 employees and a 300,000-square-foot facility in St. Paul, Minn.