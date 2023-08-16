MIAMI — Douglas Fry, currently country director of Subway Canada, has been promoted to president of North America, effective Sept. 5. He will succeed Trevor Haynes, who has led the division for the past 18 years but will step down at the end of 2023. Mr. Fry and Mr. Haynes will work together during the last few months of the year to ensure a smooth transition, Subway said.

Mr. Fry joined Subway in October 2021 and over the past two years demonstrated “tremendous success” in Canada, achieving record-breaking average unit volumes and positive traffic trends, according to the company. Prior to Subway, he was senior corporate director of national operations at McDonald’s for nine years. He also has worked as vice president of operations and guest experience at Cara Operations (now Recipe Unlimited), corporate director of strategic sourcing/purchasing at Cara Operations, and corporate manager, business marketing and sales at Kraft Foods Group.

“Doug’s impact in Canada has been nothing short of remarkable, and I’m excited to see him continue building on our growth and progress in North America as he steps into this new role,” Mr. Haynes said. “I was honored to play a role in selecting Doug as my successor, and I’m confident that he will make a meaningful impact on the brand’s future.”

Mr. Fry’s promotion was one of several leadership announcements unveiled by Subway.

Carrie Walsh, formerly global chief marketing officer, recently transitioned to president of EMEA where she is responsible for overseeing all functions across 50 countries and territories with more than 6,200 franchised Subway locations. Prior to joining Subway in October 2019 as chief marketing officer of North America, Ms. Walsh was senior vice president of marketing at The Michaels Companies, Inc. Earlier, she was chief marketing officer for Pizza Hut’s US operations and vice president of marketing for the chain’s US operations. She also spent more than seven years at PepsiCo, Inc. in a variety of roles, including senior director of portfolio strategy and marketing, senior marketing director for SunChips and national account manager for Frito-Lay and Walgreens.

Ms. Walsh succeeded Mike Kehoe, who will return to the United States as global chief development officer, effective Oct. 16. In the newly created role, he will be focused on setting the company’s global strategy for traditional and nontraditional development. Prior to joining Subway in May 2020, he was president of international operations at Focus Brands for more than two years. He also has been vice president of international marketing at Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., global marketing director for juices at The Coca-Cola Co., and a management consultant at Bain & Co. He began his career in brand management at Procter & Gamble Co.

Cristina Wells was promoted to senior vice president of US marketing. Ms. Wells joined Subway in December 2016 as senior marketing director for Canada and most recently was vice president of US marketing since August 2021. Before joining Subway she was with Tim Hortons, where she was director of brand marketing, senior manager of digital and rewards, senior marketing communications manager, and marketing manager for restaurant communications. She also spent more than six years at Unilever PLC in a variety of marketing management positions.