The K-Tron batch weighing system from Coperion is designed for accurate batching direct to blenders/mixers. The station features a P100 batch weigh receiver combined with a KT20 loss-in-weight, twin-screw feeder mounted on a collection hopper. The batch weigh receiver combines a vacuum receiver with a reliable weighing system for batching major ingredients. The resulting combination allows ingredients to be conveyed and weighed so that accurate batching of ingredients can take place on a cumulative or sequential basis.

“This system offers our customers the ability to eliminate manual handling and manual weighing,” said Dan Veilleux, Coperion’s industry manager for the baking industry. “It also ensures repeatable, highly accurate weighments to ensure product quality and consistency.”

The KT20 loss-in-weight, twin-screw feeder can be used to accurately add smaller amounts of high-value minor ingredients to the batch. Twin-screw feeders can handle more difficult materials such as vitamins, probiotics or difficult flowing powders such as spices and flavorings. The complete station is constructed of stainless steel and executed in food grade finish.

(785) 825-3872 • www.coperion.com