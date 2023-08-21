MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Jax Inc., a manufacturer of industrial and food grade lubricants, opened its new headquarters.

At 120,000 square feet, the headquarters features dedicated spaces for production facilities, office operations and distribution operations. The company said the state-of-the-art facility will help it boost production capacity, increase innovation and deliver greater value to customers.

“We are excited to invest in the future of our employees, customers and community,” said Kyle Peter, the president of JAX. “Our new headquarters represents our unwavering commitment to meeting the future demands of our valued customers, while providing our talented team with an optimal environment for collaboration, research and development.”

The new headquarters will run in conjunction with Jax’s existing facility, which will continue to operate as a center for production and research and development. This ensures JAX maintains high-quality standards while still positioning itself for future expansion and advancements in technology, the company stated.