After a successful return to Chicago last year, PMMI is bringing its annual packaging and processing trade show to Las Vegas. Pack Expo 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 11-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Organizers are expecting some 30,000 attendees and 2,000 exhibitors to explore the more than 950,000 square feet of exhibit space.

“Pack Expo Las Vegas is the premier destination to witness cutting-edge packaging and processing solutions with suppliers showcasing diverse innovations for more than 40 vertical markets, making it the most all-inclusive packaging and processing show in North America this year,” explained Laura Thompson, vice president of trade shows for PMMI. “Show attendees will see machinery in action, discover the latest materials, hear from experts, experience innovations firsthand, gain insights into critical industry trends and discover solutions they didn’t know existed.”

To promote this year’s theme — Expect Innovation — Pack Expo Las Vegas is featuring several industry pavilions, including Healthcare Packaging, Logistics, PACKage Printing, Containers & Materials, Reusable Packaging and Confectionery. The show will also unveil a newly expanded Processing Zone.

“The boom in e-commerce makes logistics an even more crucial part of the product journey from manufacturer to consumer,” Ms. Thompson said. “The Logistics Pavilion is the place to find targeted solutions related to the supply chain, including warehousing, fulfillment, distribution logistics services and transportation providers. The Processing Zone, on the other hand, is a great place to start a search for front-of-the-line solutions such as homogenizing, heat treating, forming/sizing and coating.”

Pack Expo Las Vegas will also address the industry’s biggest challenges.

“Three critical issues that the industry is facing right now, and that have become even more challenging in the past few years, are sustainability, e-commerce and workforce challenges,” Ms. Thompson explained. “Sustainability is on the top of everyone’s ‘hot topics’ list and will be addressed comprehensively in the new Sustainability Central show feature. There will be opportunities to learn from expert speakers, explore interactive content and discover actionable sustainable solutions in manufacturing, materials and design.”

Participants can also look forward to this year’s Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast: Brewing Success: How Manjit Minhas turned an idea into a Beer Empire.

It won’t be all work, of course. On Sunday evening, Sept. 10, attendees can attend a performance of O by Cirque du Soleil at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Sponsored by Rockwell Automation, all proceeds benefit the PMMI Foundation. Tickets are available for single purchase or in blocks of 10 and include general admission seating along with drinks and snacks.

Show details, including the schedule of show floor educational sessions, a list of exhibitors, sponsorship opportunities as well as registration and hotel booking can be found at www.packexpolasvegas.com.