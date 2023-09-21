Commercial bakeries and retailers are on a never-ending search to extend shelf life of baked products, reduce spoilage and maintain full displays. With research, innovation, and testing, Innophos has developed patent-pending LEVAIR® ESL technology to help solve these challenges.
The latest Innophos whitepaper showcases LEVAIR® ESL and case studies that support its capabilities.
Key points include:
● Environmental and economic impacts of reducing food waste
● Why extending shelf life increases profitability
● Keys to extending shelf life in baked goods
● How LEVAIR® ESL technology works
Download the whitepaper to learn more about LEVAIR® Extended Shelf Life (ESL), the innovative leavening solution to extend product shelf life while maintaining volume and texture.
