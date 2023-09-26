WASHINGTON — Kristy Goodfellow has joined the Corn Refiners Association (CRA) as vice president of trade and industry affairs. In her new role, Ms. Goodfellow will provide strategic and tactical leadership to the CRA and its members on trade policy, statistical and co-products reporting programs, transportation issues and industry affairs.

Ms. Goodfellow most recently was director of World Trade Organization (WTO) Affairs at the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) for the past four years. Earlier, she was a deputy director at the USDA, a senior trade adviser for the FAS, and an international economist with the FAS.

She has received numerous honors, including the 2022 FAS Administrator Award for her work on the WTO 12th Ministerial Conference and a 2020 Secretary’s Honor Award for her contributions to American agriculture through the United States-Mexico-Canada negotiation.

She received a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration at Coe College and a master’s degree in public policy with an emphasis on global policy at the University of Minnesota.

“Kristy is a proven agriculture trade policy professional with experience negotiating and enforcing bilateral and multilateral trade agreements,” said John Bode, president and chief executive officer of the CRA. “CRA is proud Kristy is joining our team. Kristy has the expertise and skills to lead CRA as we strive to be a good neighbor in the agriculture trade policy community.”