CRANFORD, NJ. — PJ Oleksak has been promoted to chief executive officer of Nuts.com, a direct-to-consumer and family-owned specialty food company offering nuts, dried fruit, snacks, sweet treats, confections and pantry staples. She succeeds Jeff Braverman, who will assume the role of executive chairman, focusing on strategic projects and corporate development.

Ms. Oleksak joined Nuts.com as president in November 2021. Earlier, she was chief business officer at Slice. She also has spent time at FreshDirect as chief growth officer and senior vice president of business expansion.

She received a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting at the University of Richmond.

“PJ is a trailblazer with a proven track record of impactful and transformational leadership,” said Mr. Braverman, the third-generation owner whose grandfather founded the company in 1929. “Her passion and in-depth expertise have contributed to massive success, and I know she is the leader who will take Nuts.com to the next level.”

Founded as Newark Nut Co., Nuts.com has grown to a company that serves more than one million customers a year, shipping to all 50 states and Canada.