What’s the deal, We Seal?
It’s well known that behind every star-studded production, there is a dedicated team working tirelessly to ensure things run smoothly on opening night. A team that is instrumental to the show’s success, but whose names the audience will never know. In the baking industry show (where every night is opening night), We Seal is one of the most integral behind-the-scenes technicians.
Supplying over 95% of British bakeries - including industry giants such as Warburtons, Hovis and Allied Bakeries - We Seal’s resealable tape-based bag closures have been a familiar sight on British supermarket shelves since the 1980s. The quiet constant, ensuring that millions of consumers enjoy fresh bread every single day.
For many years this sealing solution was provided by two separate companies: machinery from Select Bag Sealers and consumable from ProSpool. In 2016, ProSpool purchased Select Bag Sealers and re-branded to become We Seal; combining almost 4 decades of engineering and sealing expertise and offering the complete package under one roof. Since then, the company has gone from strength to strength, partnering with bakeries across the globe and producing in excess of 4 billion bag closures annually.
What’s different about We Seal bag closures?
These are closures which were designed with sustainability in mind from the very beginning. Due to the widespread use of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) bread bags, the company set out to create a closure made from a compatible material so that bag and closure could be recycled together. Over time this has been further improved by incorporating recycled content, and with international expansion has come the need to adapt to different territories’ recycling practices. The latest innovation currently in advanced stages of development is manufacturing closures from polyethylene.
In addition to optimizing recyclability, manufacturing a closure from soft plastic avoids issues which come with their rigid counterparts such as twist ties, clip bands and plastic tags. With no metal, no sharp edges and less raw material, We Seal closures accomplish the same tight seal as other methods whilst providing a more consumer-friendly product.
With the need for bakeries to abide by strict quality control practices and provide full traceability, another thing that We Seal closures offer is the capacity to print directly onto the closure. With plenty of space for use-by dates and batch codes, there’s even room for a logo, web address, QR code or marketing message all at 300 DPI. No more hunting for information on the bag or attaching separate labels.
What is the company’s vision for sustainability?
We Seal defines sustainability as doing everything it possibly can to minimise its environmental impact at every level of the business, regardless of whether it would be cheaper and easier not to bother. Previously relying on an international supply chain which resulted in a large carbon footprint, the company has invested heavily in bringing production in-house in order to reduce this impact.
In addition to this, We Seal uses electric/ hybrid fleet vehicles, is partnered with a large tree-planting effort to offset emissions and is in the process of securing approval to install solar panels. The company has set an ambitious target to have a carbon neutral product by 2030 and is passionate about spreading that message and collaborating with like-minded suppliers and customers.
How is We Seal meeting the changing needs of the worldwide baking industry?
CEO Richard Hobson shares his insight:
“We’re living in unprecedented times, where, given the current climate situation, sustainability remains the highest priority for the whole industry. Then there’s the economic repercussions we’re all still feeling after a turbulent few years. For bakeries to invest in new equipment it must be really worth their while, maximising efficiency and ticking every box. That’s what we pride ourselves on at We Seal – a versatile sealing solution that is more than just a bag closure.
We pack over 27,000 seals on to every spool to minimise downtime, our seals are printable, recyclable, resealable, can go through a metal detector after sealing and are safer and easier for consumers to use than other methods. Over the past few years, we’ve concentrated on growing our international network - and we’ve seen the appetite for change. In the last 12 months alone we’ve installed more of our sealing equipment in North America, Africa, The Middle East and Hong Kong. It’s an exciting time and we’re thrilled to be playing a part in the great packaging shift.”
Want to learn more?
We Seal will be exhibiting at the upcoming 2023 IBA in Munich from 22-26 October. CEO Richard Hobson will present on the topic of Sustainability on Sunday, 22nd October at 11:30AM in Hall B1. Delegates are welcome to stop by the We Seal booth throughout the week for a sealing demonstration on Stand 140 in Hall B1.
For more information, please visit www.weseal.com.