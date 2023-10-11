Ardent Mills Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus are new additions to the company’s ingredient portfolio.

“Our latest products, Ardent Mills Egg Replace and Ancient Grains Plus baking flour blend, underscore our commitment to being strategic partners with our customers by providing proactive solutions to industry challenges while simultaneously meeting consumer demand,” said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent Mills.

Egg Replace serves as a 1-to-1 replacement for dried and liquid whole eggs. Formulated with chickpea flour and three other ingredients, the product is gluten-free, vegan and contains no major US food allergens, including soy. Ancient Grains Plus baking flour blend is blended from ancient grains and chickpeas to provide more quality protein than traditional flours. It has a mild flavor, is plant-based and gluten-free, and also contains no major US food allergens.

