NEW YORK — Startup bagel brand PopUp Bagel has closed an $8 million Series A funding round. The round will fund future growth and expand the company’s executive team. The funding round was led by New York City-based equity firm, Stripes. Last year, the company also received funding from Hollywood producer and food concept investor, John Davis. That funding enabled to company to expand its retail footprint in Greenwich, Conn., and Greenwich Village.

The brand was founded in the kitchen of founder Adam Goldberg during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in Westport, Conn. Mr. Goldberg began the business by having neighbors taste test his bagels, which quickly spread to other neighborhoods. Soon after word got out and his business boomed. Consumers were paying for them by ordering bagels online days in advance and picking them up at select times and locations.

“When I started all of this out of my home, it was just because I thought the bagel could use improvement,” Mr. Goldberg said. “I am so humbled by the response over the last year, from the hour-long lines that form to the simple first reactions in the most scrutinized market for this product. It was not long before I realized we needed to finance our operation to allow more of the world to experience the PopUp Bagel way.”