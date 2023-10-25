ROCHESTER, NY. — Erin M. Tolefree has been named president and chief executive officer of Baldwin Richardson Foods. She will succeed Eric G. Johnson.

Ms. Tolefree has been president of the company since December 2020, and has held a number of roles since joining the company in 2001, including national account manager for the company’s QSR business, senior manager of national accounts, vice president of sales, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“Under Erin’s strategic leadership, Baldwin Richardson Foods has grown its customer base to include some of the world's most iconic global brands,” Mr. Johnson said. “With her focus on excellence, the company has won numerous awards from customers for product innovation, customer service and quality, and has earned several Supplier of the Year recognitions. Erin represents the third generation of entrepreneurial leadership in our family, and her promotion to CEO is confirmation of our commitment to continue our journey as a privately-owned family business.”

Baldwin Richardson Foods is a manufacturer of sauces, syrups, toppings, and fillings for the food and beverage industry.