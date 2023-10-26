CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is doubling down in the Mexican cuisine category and has expanded its partnership with Taco Bell by becoming the primary manufacturer of Taco Bell’s branded retail products. Products may include sauces, taco dinner kits among others.

Through the expanded partnership, Kraft Heinz will take Taco Bell to new channels, Kraft Heinz said. In addition, the partnership will enable the companies to provide consumers with Taco Bell restaurant experiences in the comfort of their homes.

Kraft Heinz also said the partnership will target new investments such as new graphics across Taco Bell branded retail products among other in-store marketing initiatives.

“As we continue on our journey to lead the future of food here at Kraft Heinz, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Taco Bell as a primary manufacturer of Taco-Bell branded retail products, extending the brand to more channels,” said Danielle Coopersmith, associate director of taste elevation at Kraft Heinz. “We know consumers are eager to bring the restaurant experiences they know and love home, and this partnership will help us do just that by driving greater growth and innovation for the brand — giving consumers the chance to create and enjoy their own craveable Taco Bell experiences.”