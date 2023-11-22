LEAWOOD, KANSAS. – AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the United States, has teamed up with Hidden Valley to offer a zesty, ranch flavored popcorn for a limited time.

“As an industry leader in delicious, quality popcorn offerings in theaters and at home, AMC is always searching for innovative ways to bring exciting new flavor experiences to our guests,” said Nels Storm, vice president, AMC Food & Beverage. “Combining America’s favorite ranch with our most popular snack, AMC Perfectly Popcorn, is sure to be a huge hit with moviegoers.”

Hidden Valley Ranch Gourmet Popcorn joins other flavors such as gourmet cheddar and salted caramel.

“Hidden Valley ranch seasoning on popcorn has always been one of our favorite movie night combos,” said Kelly Rossi, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “We’re so excited for this new collaboration with AMC Theatres, helping us to bring the zest of ranch popcorn from the comfort of home to the big screen.”

Guests can discover in which AMC theatres Hidden Valley Ranch gourmet popcorn will be sold by clicking here.