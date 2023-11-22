VIBY, DENMARK — Luis Cubel has been promoted to chief executive officer for Arla Foods Ingredients. Mr. Cubel is succeeding Henrik Anderson, who has been AFI’s CEO since 2010 and with the company since 1994.

Mr. Cubel has been with Arla Foods Ingredients since 2002. He most recently was vice president of commercial for the company since 2015. He has held several commercial and management roles over his tenure with the company. Before joining the company, Mr. Cubel was a regional sales manager for P. Broste A/S. He will step into the role of CEO in February 2024.