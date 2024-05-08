Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Goldfish is a billion-dollar brand for Campbell’s Snacks, Camden, NJ, and in recent years has found success beyond its core consumer — kids — while staying true to its brand identity.

“We’ve been able to maintain our relevance by staying true to who we are,” said Mike Fanelli, senior director, snacks marketing for Goldfish, on this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “We’re a delicious and craveable fish-shaped snack, but what we’ve been able to do is push the boundaries of what that means through innovation and brand-building and all that is driven through consumer insights.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Fanelli shares the success Campbell’s has seen focusing its efforts on adult consumers with co-branded limited time offerings and even the new potato-based Goldfish Crisps.

“As we think about aging up our consumers, Gen Z and younger millennials are a big focus for us and having that understanding we’ve really been able to focus on new and exciting offerings that are attracting these consumers and driving relevance around this brand,” he said.

Listen to this episode to hear more about how Goldfish is moving beyond the cracker aisle and children’s lunchboxes.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

