MINNEAPOLIS — SunOpta has named Brian W. Kocher as chief executive officer. Mr. Kocher succeeds Joseph Ennen, who is retiring from the company after serving five years.

Most recently, Mr. Kocher was president and CEO at Calavo Growers Inc., and previously president and CEO for Castellini Group of Companies. He also served as interim CEO of Chiquita.

Mr. Kocher received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at The Ohio University.

Before his time with SunOpta, Mr. Ennen was CEO for three years at Columbus Foods. He has held several leadership positions at companies like senior vice president of consumer brands, Frito Lay and ConAgra Foods.

SunOpta is a manufacturer of plant-based foods and beverages and operates brands like SOWN, Dream, and West Life.