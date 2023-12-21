LEEDS, UTAH — Farmstead Manufacturing is expanding its commercial baking plant to 5,000 square feet from 1,000 square feet. The expansion will allow the company to grow its wholesale, e-commerce and catering business, according to the company.

Farmstead Manufacturing produces and markets croissants, donuts, Danishes and pastries to cafes, hotels and wholesalers in Utah. The company was founded approximately 10 years ago by Chris Herrin, Li Hsun Sun, and Chris Conners.

The investment firm Advantage Capital invested $1.75 million in the project. The investment was in conjunction with the Utah Rural Jobs Act, a program that supports businesses in rural Utah.

“Farmstead has been steadily growing for nearly two years now, and this capital came at a pivotal time as we head down a new path to continue to build our business,” said Mr. Hsun, chief operating officer. “We want to continue to grow at a sustainable rate, and we are eager to take these next steps to achieve our goals.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.