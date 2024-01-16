Pro Tip: Regulatory standards regarding Industrial Control Panels ensure a safe environment and assist in avoiding violations.

Did you know that leaving your Industrial Control Panels (ICP) open to prevent component overheating is unsafe and violates several regulatory standards? Now is the perfect time to replace failed panel coolers or upsize units that fail to provide adequate cooling.

Many times, the issue is related to material that’s clogging the unit’s condenser. Consider improving the filtration design to allow for ease of maintenance during the busy summer season.

Remember, it is never okay to run a plant with open panel doors and expose live components above 50 volts. This can cause premature PLC and variable-frequency drives failures and possible combustible dust risk in areas of high concentration.

ICPs with voltages above 50 volts should be secured so they are inaccessible to everyone except those that are trained and authorized. Panels should be locked or require a tool to defeat the disconnect to allow access while energized.

Here are a few regulatory standards that bakeries should be familiar with:

NFPA 70e 210.2 Area Enclosures. Fences, physical protection, enclosures or other protective means, where required to guard against unauthorized access or accidental contact with exposed energized conductors and circuit parts, shall be maintained.

NFPA 70e 205.7 Guarding of Energized Conductors and Circuit Parts. Enclosures shall be maintained to guard against accidental contact with energized conductors and circuit parts and other electrical hazards. Covers and doors shall be in place with all associated fasteners and latches secured.

OSHA 1910.303(g)(1)(vii)(B). Outdoor electric equipment shall be installed in suitable enclosures and shall be protected from accidental contact by unauthorized personnel, or by vehicular traffic, or by accidental spillage or leakage from piping systems. No architectural appurtenance or other equipment may be located in the working space required by paragraph (g)(1)(i) of this section.

OSHA 1910.303(g)(2) Guarding of live parts. 1910.303(g)(2)(i) Except as elsewhere required or permitted by this standard, live parts of electric equipment operating at 50 volts or more shall be guarded against accidental contact by use of approved cabinets or other forms of approved enclosures or by any of the following means:

1910.303(g)(2)(i)(A) By location in a room, vault or similar enclosure that is accessible only to qualified persons;

1910.303(g)(2)(i)(B) By suitable permanent, substantial partitions or screens so arranged so that only qualified persons will have access to the space within reach of the live parts. Any openings in such partitions or screens shall be so sized and located that persons are not likely to come into accidental contact with the live parts or to bring conducting objects into contact with them;

1910.303(g)(2)(i)(C) By placement on a suitable balcony, gallery, or platform so elevated and otherwise located as to prevent access by unqualified persons; or

1910.303(g)(2)(i)(D) By elevation of 2.44 m (8.0 ft) or more above the floor or other working surface.

1910.303(g)(2)(ii) In locations where electric equipment is likely to be exposed to physical damage, enclosures or guards shall be so arranged and of such strength as to prevent such damage.

Proper access and maintenance to these key components and controls will keep both the bakery and its employees safer in the long run.

Rowdy Brixey is founder and president of Brixey Engineering Inc.

You can connect with him on LinkedIn.[DM1]