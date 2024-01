The Spider 100v loading solution from BluePrint Automation replaces traditional collate-and-load systems, eliminating racetrack collation and potential jam points. Increasing line efficiency, the system picks random, unoriented product, eliminating the need to perfectly orient the product prior to entering the packer. The integrated vision system provides built-in product inspection, which can detect double wraps and bad product sizes.

