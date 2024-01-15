NEW YORK — IFF has named J. Erik Fyrwald as its new chief executive officer. Fyrwald succeeds Frank Clyburn. Clyburn was the company’s CEO for two years.

Fyrwald joins IFF from Syngenta Group, where he was CEO and executive director for seven years. He previously was CEO for Univar and previously president for Ecolab. He has held several leadership positions at Nalco and DuPont.

He received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.

“We are delighted to welcome Erik to IFF’s board and leadership team,” said Roger W. Ferguson Jr., board chair for IFF. “Erik’s exceptional track record, passion for successful execution, customer-centric mindset and highly complementary industry experience will be invaluable as we capitalize on the significant value creation opportunities ahead of us. The board is confident that Erik is the right executive to shepherd IFF through its next chapter as we execute on our strategic plan with a focus on driving long-term, profitable growth.”

Before his time with IFF, Clyburn was most recently executive vice president and president of human health at Merck.

He received his bachelor of arts degree from Franklin & Marshall College and his master of business administration from Arizona State University.

In addition to naming its new CEO, the company reaffirmed its “Full Year 2023 Guidance and Strategic Plan.” The company expects its full-year 2023 sales to be in line with its previously stated guidance range of $11.3 billion to $11.6 billion, the company said. It also said it continues to expect full-year 2023 adjusted operating EBITDA to be at the mid to high end of its previously stated guidance range of $1.85 billion to $2 billion.

IFF recently sold its Cosmetic Ingredients business unit for $810 million and said it expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2024.