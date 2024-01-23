CINCINNATI — Kroger is reformulating some of its Our Brands deli and bakery products to put a new spin on customer favorites, including products such as Private Selection cinnamon rolls and crumb cake. The reformulated products boast improved flavor profiles, freshness and packaging, to enhance customer favorites.

“From flavor profile to freshness and packaging, we have studied some of our most beloved Our Brands deli and bakery products to make these customer favorites even more fresh and delicious,” said Dan De La Rosa, vice president, Fresh Merchandising group. “‘Our Brands' fresh and prepared products have long been basket staples for customers because they are high-quality, affordable items that can be the centerpiece of a meal or the perfect side or finish to a weeknight dinner, family breakfast or gameday spread.”

The reformulated products include Private Selection Signature buttercream cakes, Private Selection cinnamon rolls, Private Selection cinnamon crumb cake, fresh baked chocolate chip cookies, Private Selection french baguette and Home Chef fried chicken.