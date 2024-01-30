ADDISON, ILL. — Brookside Flavors and Ingredients (BFI) has acquired Sterling Food Flavorings, LLC, a manufacturer of flavoring systems for the food and beverage industry. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Through the acquisition Vitas Roman and Rick Englesbe, owners of Sterling, will continue serving Sterling’s customers as a part of Brookside.

“We are very excited to have Sterling join BFI,” said Rudy Dieperink, chief executive officer of BFI. “Sterling enables us to expand our product portfolio and broaden our offerings to our existing customer base. We will also be able to offer a broader range of products and services to the current Sterling customers. Sterling fits in very well with our strategy to offer our current and future customers the right capabilities to help them be successful.”

Brookside caters to food and beverage companies in the sweet and savory applications.