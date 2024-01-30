TORONTO — Sucro Can Sourcing LLC, an integrated sugar refiner, confirmed plans to build Canada’s largest sugar refinery at the Port of Hamilton’s Pier 15 with an eventual annual refining capacity of 1 million tonnes. The plant is expected to be operational in 2025 with an estimated cost of C$135 million ($100.7 million).

Last year Sucro said it intended to build the new refinery. The most recent announcement confirmed its commitment to build the plant and included location, site partners and “our very long-term lease comment,” said Don Hill, chairman of Sucro Sourcing. “Major equipment purchases have already been made and scheduled for future delivery.”

"And of course greater emphasis on the benefits to the United States, having a major new sugar refinery literally on its doorstep, and so easily capable of integrating domestic supply chain logistics with imported refined sugar,” Hill said. “The USDA would (rightly) not consider this as domestically refined sugar, but it’s the next best thing, and a significant benefit to customers! I don’t have exact figures to support this, but it seems apparent that Sucro is adding more granular refined sugar capacity than the rest of the North American sugar industry combined…and I can assure you we are not slowing down our commitment to expansion…it’s an amazing story in a very anticompetitive, monolithic industry.”

Sucro is investing to supply grown sugar markets in Canada and the United States, said Jonathan Taylor, founder and chief executive officer of Sucro Sourcing.

"We have a customer base that is loyal and growing, benefiting from the new competition we are bringing to the market,” he said. “Despite steady demand from an expanding food processing sector, overall refining capacity in both Canada and the United States has been stagnant for years, especially in Ontario, where the demand for sugar is growing at one of the fastest rates in North America.”

Ian Hamilton, president and CEO of HOPA Ports, said, “HOPA ports is thrilled to be working with Sucro Can to make this historic investment a reality. We worked closely with Sucro Can to understand its location and logistics needs, and those of its customers. The new refinery, in the heart of southern Ontario's food processing cluster, has access to marine, rail and highway transportation options. The facility's new capacity and reliability will give Ontario food processors the confidence to invest in their own operations. For us this is a huge win: driving a resilient and efficient supply chain, growing the economy and creating jobs."

Since its inception in 2014, the company has achieved growth while focused on the industrial sector although Sucro's supply chain also creates opportunities in the retail sector. Sucro has established a production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America, in addition to offices in Central and South America

"Ontario leads the nation in terms of food and beverage manufacturing, and Sucro Can's investment in a brand new sugar refinery is a proof point that our provincial agriculture and food industry generates valued jobs as well," said Lisa Thompson, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. "Sucro Can's new facility at the Port of Hamilton also highlights the importance of the added advantage we have in Ontario given the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway – our H2O highway.”