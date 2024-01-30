CHICAGO — Kellanova said it plans to achieve 90% renewable energy across its North America-based manufacturing units by the end of 2024.

The company plans to achieve this via a wind energy virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) 2021 for approximately 360 gigawatt hours of wind electricity annually in North America. Kellanova seeks to have 100% renewable energy across all its manufacturing units by the end of 2030.

“Today’s announcement is a big step toward achieving our ‘Better Days Promise goal’ of 100% renewable electricity across our global manufacturing facilities by the end of 2030,” said Janelle Meyers, chief sustainability officer, Kellanova. “As a global food company, we have a significant role to play in helping to reduce reliance on limited energy sources across our value chain and creating a positive impact for people and the planet.”

Kellanova’s wind farm in North Central Texas will add clean energy resources to the community’s local grid, equivalent to 90% of the electricity used across its North American manufacturing facilities.

The shift toward renewable energy reduces the company’s reliance on non-renewable energy sources and helps to mitigate the risks associated with volatile energy price, the company said.

Kellanova’s European manufacturing facilities have achieved 100% renewable electricity by purchasing RECs. The company has been purchasing RECs since 2016. Additionally, Kellanova is in the early stages of a research program partnership with the UK government to establish the potential use of green hydrogen as an alternative to natural gas for Kellanova manufacturing facilities in the country.

In the Asia, Middle East and Africa region, Kellanova has grown the share of renewable electricity from 1% in 2018 to 33% in 2023 through various solutions, such as using solar panels in owned facilities in India, South Africa, Thailand and Malaysia.

In Latin America, Kellanova’s facility in Colombia sources 100% renewable electricity through hydroelectric energy.