SOLON, OHIO — Nestle USA said it plans to lay off 216 employees from its facility in Solon. The company cited the need to optimize its business as the reason for the layoffs. The affected employees will be leaving the company in May.

This is not the first time that Nestle has laid off employees from its Solon campus. In a November 2023 notice of layoffs and closures filed with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the company said it would lay off 77 employees from its Northeast Ohio headquarters in Solon.

“To best serve our consumers now and into the future, we are optimizing our manufacturing network and shifting some production from our Solon factory to other sites within our US network,” a Nestle spokesperson said. “The Solon factory will continue to be an important part of our manufacturing network and will run lines dedicated to our growing Out-of-Home business. (We) will actively review opportunities to add capacity to the factory in the future as the business environment evolves.

“We are committed to doing all we can to support our people during this change, such as developing comprehensive separation packages to ease employees’ career transitions and collaborating with state and local officials to provide additional resources and support. Impacted employees will also be able to apply for open roles at other Nestle manufacturing facilities, including those in Ohio.”