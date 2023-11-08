SOLON, OHIO — Nestle USA plans to lay off 77 employees at its facility in Solon, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed Oct. 31 with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The layoffs are expected to begin on Dec. 31 and continue through Aug. 2, 2024, the company said.

“As we set ourselves up to best serve our consumers now and for the future, we must stay ahead of the changing market and consumer trends,” Nestle said. “We are making changes to some of our Solon teams, which unfortunately results in the elimination of certain positions. We are committed to supporting all people impacted throughout this transition. Solon continues to be an important hub for many of our US businesses.”