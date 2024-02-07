Pro Tip: Whole grains offer a plethora of benefits for today’s health-conscious consumers.

In the ever-evolving landscape of consumer preferences, the shift towards health-conscious choices is undeniable. Now, more than ever, consumers are actively seeking healthier alternatives, particularly in the bread category.

As the link between diet and well-being grows, the demand for nutritious options is on the rise. In this context, whole grains emerge as a beacon of nutritional superiority, offering a spectrum of benefits that resonate with health-conscious consumers.

Understanding Whole Grains

Whole grains encompass bran, germ and endosperm, which maintains the original nutrient balance of the grain.

Their integration, however, is not without its intricacies, as whole grains impact shelf life, color, flavor and texture. Yet, the nutritional richness and unique flavors they bring to the table make the endeavor worthwhile.

Benefits of Adding Whole Grains

Nutritional Superiority: Whole grains are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. They align seamlessly with the growing demand for healthier options, such as cracked wheat, rye, Kamut, farro, spelt, triticale and oats. Health-Conscious Appeal: Whole grains synchronize with prevailing wellness trends. They enhance a bakery’s positive brand image by catering to the discerning consumer seeking wholesome alternatives. Diverse Product Range: Whole grains open the door to a broad menu, from hearty bread to nutrient-rich pastries. These ingredients appeal to a more extensive customer base with varied preferences, translating to increased profitability. Whole grains also offer some gluten-free options, including corn, rice, millet, sorghum, amaranth, quinoa, teff and buckwheat provide inclusivity. Market Differentiation: Whole grains stand out as a unique selling point in a competitive landscape. Using whole grains signals a bakery’s commitment to quality and nutritional value for health-conscious individuals.

Challenges in Making Whole Grain Breads

While the benefits of whole grains are substantial, implementing them in commercial baking comes with challenges.

For example, inventory control, altered production line speed, susceptibility to mold and water absorption management are among the considerations.

In addition, the choice of whole grain and percentage used poses a trade-off between health benefits and daily challenges.

Strategies to Address Challenges

Whole grains will require higher water absorption for consistent dough rheology and good shelf life.

Pre-soaking or pre-fermentation mitigates challenges of no-time dough processes, allowing gradual absorption and aiding smoother integration.

When using whole grains, bakers may need to consider upgrading or adapting equipment to handle high hydration dough to create consistency.

Formulations may also need fine-tuning to achieve the desired balance of flavor, texture and nutrition by adding vital wheat gluten and dough conditioners, to achieve the desired balance.

Meeting Demand

The increasing demand for healthy bread options necessitates not just recognition but proactive adaptation.

Bakers need to acknowledge the consumer shift towards health-conscious choices and strategically navigate the challenges posed by whole grain incorporation.

As consumers increasingly scrutinize their food choices, a bakery’s ability to offer wholesome options becomes not just a competitive advantage but a key determinant of success. Although the inclusion of whole grains in commercial baking presents challenges, it is pivotal in meeting the rising demand for healthy bread options.

Strategic adjustments in hydration, fermentation and equipment are essential for successful integration, ensuring a balance between health-conscious offerings and high-quality baked goods.

Bakers embracing this trend are not just responding to consumer demands; they are positioning themselves as leaders in an evolving and health-focused market.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.