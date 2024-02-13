Pro Tip: Developing consistent inventory standards will prevent overstocking and reduce the number of spare parts.

Standardization has many benefits. This is important information to consider before making your next capital purchase.

Storeroom inventory values are at an all-time high. If you fail to develop standards or apply those standards to capital equipment RFQs (request for quotes), then the manufacturer will choose them for you.

This typically means inadvertently purchasing pneumatics, power transmission and control components that won't match what you already stock. That’s just the beginning.

Why should you care? Imagine the synergy that would come from having all your pneumatic devices limited to three sizes and all conforming to the same series.

The same concept applies for all power transmission elements, including motors, gearboxes, shaft sizes, belt widths, direct drive, bearings, couplings and more.

Another area often overlooked is control components (starters, breakers, fuses, proximity switches, photo eyes, limit switches, plugs, disconnects, inverters, HMIs and PLCs, for example).

Save money and space, reduce training requirements and provide better pricing — what additional motivation could one need?

Here’s another tip from companies that have perfected the art of standardization. Upsize shafting diameters to the largest needed on major systems such as conveyors and benefit by stocking one shaft size, one bearing size and limited gearboxes.

World-class operations even go as far as limiting belt widths by upsizing when it allows you to dramatically reduce your spare parts. Remember that conveyors make up 60% to 80% of most bakery assets.

If you still question the value of this advice, then go walk your plant. Observe the pneumatics, power transmission, control components, shaft sizes and belt widths. Then visit your spare parts storeroom and evaluate what you have on hand.

After that, I’m confident you’ll be convinced.

Rowdy Brixey is founder and president of Brixey Engineering Inc.

