CHICAGO — Famous Amos, a brand of the Ferrero Group, is bringing back its original chocolate chip cookie recipe, which features semi-sweet chocolate chips. The cookies also now are available in a 9-oz resealable bag.

“At Famous Amos, we know how to deliver the ideal classic chocolate chip cookie, one that balances crunchy and chocolatey goodness,” said Julia Witten, senior brand manager at Famous Amos. “We’re excited to deliver our Original Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe via all retail channels and give our fans the bite-size cookies they’ve loved for nearly 50 years.”

In addition to the return of the original recipe cookies, Famous Amos said it will discontinue its Wonders from the World flavors later this summer. The Wonders from the World cookies were

as “a collection of globally inspired takes on the classic chocolate chip cookie made with ingredients sourced from around the world,” according to the company.