BOCA RATON, FLA. — McCormick & Co.’s strategic pillars — growth, performance and people — remain consistent, but a recent refreshing of the company’s 2026 strategy has the Hunt Valley, Md.-based maker of seasonings and spices rallying around five key priorities in 2024, said Brendan M. Foley, president and chief executive officer.

First, McCormick plans to strengthen its global leadership in core categories, Foley noted during a Feb. 20 presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference in Boca Raton. He said the company will grow volume and market share in herbs, spices and seasonings, and condiments. McCormick also expects to strengthen its leadership in offering products that deliver “heat,” and will increase the global scale of its flavors category.

A second priority in 2024 involves driving profitable growth and higher returns on investments.

“We want to restore our operating margin, but importantly, do so in a measured way, using cost savings and operating leverage to fuel near-term top line growth that will drive long-term sustainable profit,” Foley said.

McCormick’s third priority for 2024 is to accelerate its digital transformation “to enhance how we serve consumers and customers to work faster and more efficiently and to strengthen decision-making by further leveraging data and insights,” Foley said.

A fourth priority for McCormick will center on elevating the power of its people culture, Foley said. He said the company is seeking to build the next generation of leaders and capabilities that will drive McCormick’s success well into future years.

Foley said the four priorities contribute to the company’s fifth and final priority, which is to strengthen and expand its system of competitive advantages to make McCormick even more effective in the marketplace.

“With the successful execution of our strategies and priorities we are confident in our growth potential,” Foley said.

“Importantly, we are committed to delivering on our long-term financial objectives,” Foley said. “Our commitment is underpinned by our proven track record, which includes strong organic growth and contributions from acquisitions; our broad and advantaged global portfolio anchored by high-growth, profitable categories as well as our differentiated heat platform; and finally, our robust plans have an increased focus and investments on core categories to drive high returns fueled by our proven cost-savings programs.

“As we move beyond the macro dynamics of the last several years, we recognize the environment we’re operating in is not the same as pre-pandemic. And reflected in this is our strategic road map and our 2024 priorities. Importantly, though, the fundamentals that drove our historical performance remain in place. We have a strong foundation to operate in a new environment and deliver on our financial objectives. We are in a position of strength and are diligent as ever in building value for our shareholders, customers, consumers and employees.”