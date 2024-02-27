Pro Tip: Leveraging both traditional and novel gums can create products that are delicious and visually appealing but also healthier and more sustainable.

The baking industry is continually evolving, with a growing emphasis on the use of natural and functional ingredients to enhance the quality of products.

Among these, gums — hydrocolloids derived from various natural sources — have gained prominence due to their multifaceted roles in improving texture, volume and shelf life of bakery items.

Recent advancements have seen the incorporation of both traditional and novel gums, each contributing unique properties to bakery formulations.

Traditional gums such as xanthan, guar and Arabic have long been staples in the industry, appreciated for their thickening, stabilizing and moisture-retaining qualities.

These gums are instrumental in producing bakery products with desirable textures and extended shelf lives, making them essential for a wide range of applications, from bread and cakes to gluten-free and low-fat options.

Emerging gums such as those from balangu, basil and wild sage seeds are at the forefront of innovative baking ingredient solutions, displaying unique properties that enhance bakery product formulations.

These gums, hailing from seeds, are characterized by their high molecular weight and flexible polysaccharide chains, which contribute significantly to their functionality in food applications.

Balangu seed gum, extracted from the Lallemantia royleana plant, is celebrated for its high viscosity and emulsifying capabilities. This gum has demonstrated its efficacy in improving the moisture content, specific volume and overall sensory acceptance of gluten-free bread, showcasing a significant decrease in bread firmness at optimal concentrations.

Its application extends beyond texture modification to include benefits in moisture retention and shelf life extension, making it a versatile ingredient for various bakery products.

Basil seed gum, derived from Ocimum basilicum, stands out for its exceptional functional properties, including thickening, gelling and water-holding capacities.

Its ability to form highly viscous solutions comparable to those of commercial food hydrocolloids positions it as a favorable alternative for improving the physical and sensory qualities of bakery items.

The gum's contribution to the formulation enhances product stability, texture and consumer appeal, aligning with the industry's move toward ingredients that offer health and functional benefits.

Wild sage seed gum exhibits a remarkable ability to increase the viscosity of bakery batters, leading to improved product volume and texture.

Studies have shown that incorporating wild sage seed gum into apple cake formulations enhances the cake's rheological, physical and sensory attributes, including volume expansion and density reduction.

This gum's pseudoplastic and thixotropic behavior, alongside its impact on the crumb color of cakes, exemplifies its potential as a novel ingredient in bakery applications.

These emerging gums not only contribute to the desirable textural and stability characteristics of bakery products but also align with consumer preferences for natural and health-promoting ingredients.

Their functional properties, including high viscosity, emulsifying abilities and health benefits, signify a promising avenue for innovation in the baking industry.

The exploration of these gums' synergistic interactions with other ingredients could unlock new possibilities for creating bakery products with optimized textures, nutritional profiles and consumer appeal.

Innovation in gum utilization is also evident in the exploration of synergistic effects between different gums, which can lead to improved textures and functionalities not achievable with single gums.

This approach allows for the creation of bakery products with optimized textures, reduced fat content and enhanced nutritional profiles.

The sustainability aspect of gum sourcing is also a key consideration, with an emphasis on environmentally friendly and economically viable extraction methods.

As the industry moves forward, the selection and application of gums in bakery products will continue to evolve, driven by research, consumer preferences and the ongoing pursuit of excellence in baking.

The future of baking lies in harnessing the full potential of both traditional and novel gums, leveraging their unique properties to create products that are not only delicious and visually appealing but also healthier and more sustainable.

Dr. Senay Simsek, serving as the department head, professor and dean’s chair in food science at Purdue University, possesses a background in cereal science, technology and wheat quality. Her goal is to foster collaboration between producers, scientists and food processors, optimizing research potential in this area.