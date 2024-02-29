ORRVILLE, OHIO – Voortman has introduced Perfectly Sweet cookies, which contain 25% less sugar than the leading cookie, according to the company. The new item comes in seven flavors, including chocolate chip, oatmeal dark chocolate chunk, coconut and more.

“We set out to create reduced-sugar cookie recipes that don’t compromise on taste, which led us to the perfectly sweet spot: 25% less sugar than the leading cookie,” said Chris Balach, vice president of marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. “Voortman Perfectly Sweet cookies truly deliver on the mouthwateringly great taste consumers demand from their cookies.”

The cookies are made without high-fructose corn syrup and are now available at grocery retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Food Lion and others.