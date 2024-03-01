ST. LOUIS – Panera Bread has unveiled a significant overhaul to its current menu to begin on April 4. The transformation will be the largest in the company’s history and includes a new mac and cheese, in addition to new sandwiches, soups, salads featuring hearty grains and updates on current items.

The new Bacon Mac and Cheese features the tender shells and white cheddar sauce from the original recipe with the addition of applewood smoked bacon. Other new items include a Chicken Bacon Rancher sandwich, a Toasted Italiano on a fresh Panera French baguette and a variety of salads featuring grains.

“We are getting back to Panera at its best with these menu updates that are centered completely on our guests and what they love about us,” said Alicia Mowder, senior vice president of product strategy and insights, Panera Bread. “We’ve listened to thousands of guests on our path to unveiling more than 20 new or enhanced menu items and are thrilled to bring these products to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide.”

The menu refresh also will offer customers enhanced portions and lower prices in specific categories, according to the company.