COLLEGEDALE, TENN. – McKee Foods has added a new product to its Little Debbie lineup: Birthday Cake Creme Pies. The new baked snack will feature candy confetti and white icing and is expected to be available on a permanent basis.

"Our newest creation is inspired by the joy of life’s special moments,” said Erica Cunningham, Little Debbie project manager at McKee Foods. “With the Birthday Cake Creme Pies, we wanted to capture the essence of celebration.”

The Birthday Cake Creme Pies will be available at retailers nationwide in mid-April.