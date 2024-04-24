DUXBURY, MASS. — Atlas Bar, Inc., a maker of protein bars, has named Parker Javid as its new president and chief executive officer.

Javid joins the company from Mann’s Fresh Vegetables, where was most recently president.

Prior to Mann’s, Javid was chief commercial officer at Prima Wawona and previously chief customer and sales officer of Curation Foods. Javid also has held leadership positions at Campbell Soup Co., Henkel Consumer Goods and Acosta Sales & Marketing.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Parker, who has a proven background in building leading brands across the industry,” said Scott Anderson, national sales agent for Atlas Bar and CEO of Alliance Sales & Marketing. “And the timing is perfect as Atlas Bar has a firm foundation and is ready to accelerate.”

Atlas Bar was founded in 2017 by James Oliver, a certified sports nutritionist, while he was a senior at Tufts University.

“As we embark on the next chapter of Atlas’ journey, we are so fortunate to have someone of Parker’s caliber to lead us,” Oliver said. “His depth of food experience and proven executive management skills will be an incredibly valuable asset to me and our entire team as we take Atlas to even greater heights.”

The company’s product line features whey protein and plant-based bar options. The bars also have no added sugar and are keto-friendly, according to the company.

The plant-based bars, which come in flavors of coconut almond, dark chocolate sea salt and peanut butter dark chocolate, feature 300 mg of ashwagandha and 15 grams of protein from brown rice and almonds.

The company’s whey protein bar line features flavors of almond chocolate chip, chocolate cacao, lemon blueberry, mint chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, peanut butter and raspberry and vanilla almond chai.