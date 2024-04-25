CHICAGO — Chocolate manufacturer Ritter Sport USA has named Chris Avery as its new vice president of sales. In his new role, Avery will oversee the company’s new Chicago-based operations sales.

Avery joins the company from Haribo of America, Inc. where he most recently was vice president of sales. Avery joined Haribo in August 2017 as vice president, customer marketing.

Before Haribo, Avery was vice president of sales, small formats for Ferrara Candy Co. and previously was US grocery director regional sales for The Wrigley Sales Co., LLC. He has held leadership positions with such companies as Kellogg Co. and The Coca-Cola Co.

“I am thrilled to welcome a sales executive as highly regarded as Chris to our growing team,” said Ralf Hilpuesch, chief executive officer of Ritter Sport USA. “In his remarkable career, Chris has continuously demonstrated his ability to build exceptional teams, implement successful sales strategies and deliver sustainable growth. His deep expertise and years of knowledge in the candy industry will be invaluable in achieving growth for Ritter Sport USA among our US customer base.”