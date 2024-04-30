HORSHAM, PA. – Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has introduced lower-sugar Little Bites from its Entenmann’s brand. The new variety comes in two varieties — apple cinnamon and chocolate — and contains less sugar compared to other options on the market, according to the company.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the new Lower Sugar Mini Muffins to our product line, which have been designed to provide families with the delicious taste they know and love, with less sugar,” said Lia Arakelian, brand manager for Little Bites. “We recognize the need for more better-for-you snacking options for children and adults, and we’re proud to be introducing these new lower-sugar offerings.”

The new lower-sugar option also contains hidden vegetables and may be found at select grocery retailers across the United States.