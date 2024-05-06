ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has promoted Travis Getz to senior vice president of operations. In his new role, Getz will lead the company’s project management, engineering, manufacturing, purchasing, and technical services departments, as well as the operations in its Tianjin, China, facility. He also will focus on continuous improvement initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and work closely with other RBS executive team members to develop operational strategies aligned with the company’s overall goals and objectives, RBS said.

Getz has been with RBS since December 2001, beginning as a project engineer. He also has worked as a director of engineering and most recently as vice president of operations since February 2013. Prior to joining RBS, he served four years in the US Navy.

“Travis has been a key part of our sustained growth over the last 20 years,” said Chip Czulada, president of RBS. “He has a clear focus on efficiency and innovation and inspires confidence in team members to deliver results. His leadership and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable asset to our company.”

Getz received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Penn State University and a master’s degree in business administration at West Chester University in Pennsylvania.