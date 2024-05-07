CHICAGO — Nutri-Grain, a brand of Kellanova, has introduced Power-Fulls, a soft baked oat bite with protein and 8 grams of whole grains per serving. The snack comes in two different flavors — strawberry and chocolate chip — and is expected to be a permanent offering.

“Nutri-Grain has been families’ go-to breakfast bar for over 30 years,” said Eileen Flaherty, brand marketing director at Kellanova. “Now with Nutri-Grain Power-Fulls, we’re providing a simple protein-backed solution to prevent hangriness before it strikes, no matter the time or place.”

Kellanova said the oat bites are specifically designed to fight midday hunger and are now available at retailers nationwide.